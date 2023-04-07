On the afternoon of April 7, the Municipal Party Committee held a study meeting of the theoretical study center group (expansion).Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

On the afternoon of April 7, the Municipal Party Committee held a study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group (expanded) to study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s theme education work conference on April 3, the Political Bureau meeting of the CPC Central Committee on March 30, and the fourth meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee The spirit of important speeches during collective learning and the important expositions on investigation and research quickly unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and plan and carry out theme education in our city in combination with Chongqing’s actual situation.

Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Hu Henghua, Tang Fangyu and other members of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting. Li Mingqing, Jiang Hui, and Luo Lin made exchange speeches. Relevant city leaders attended the event, as did heads of relevant municipal departments.

Yuan Jiajun pointed out in his speech that in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education is a strategic deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Party and a key task of party building this year. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech made a comprehensive deployment of the theme education work from the strategic height of the overall development of the party and the country in the new era and new journey, providing a fundamental basis for the whole party to carry out the theme education. We must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, unify our thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, deeply understand the significance, general requirements, objectives and tasks, key measures and important requirements of strengthening organizational leadership of the theme education, and solidly Effectively carry out theme education in our city.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that party organizations at all levels in the city must attach great importance to, carefully organize, strengthen leadership, lead the superiors to subordinates, improve the system and mechanism, integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promote development, review and rectify, and promote them in one go, so as to achieve prescribed actions It is not out of shape, and the optional actions are distinctive, ensuring high-quality and effective theme education in our city. It is necessary to work hard to build a political soul, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, stick to political beliefs, enhance political capabilities, and purify The political ecology is highly consistent with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It is necessary to work hard on theoretical study, adhere to the original study, the leadership to take the lead in learning, and the innovative way of learning, and further study and understand Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, so as to internalize it in the heart and externalize it in practice. It is necessary to work hard on investigation and research, focus on serving the overall situation, highlight problem orientation, strengthen truth-seeking and strive to be the first, and come up with practical and hard methods to solve problems. We must work hard to promote development, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, and implement the tasks established by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China one by one. It is necessary to work hard to fulfill the purpose, follow the party’s mass line in the new era, keep in touch with the masses, improve people’s livelihood and well-being, and broadly pool people’s wisdom. It is necessary to work hard on inspection and rectification, focusing on strengthening the party’s overall leadership, comprehensively strengthening party building, and comprehensively governing the party strictly.

Yuan Jiajun pointed out that it is necessary to carry out the in-depth development of thematic education and pay close attention to all tasks in the first year. It is necessary to highlight ideological guidance, deepen the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, put oneself in and put in responsibilities, find out the correct positioning, clarify the direction, and plan and implement measures according to local conditions. It is necessary to highlight steady progress and increase efficiency, keep a close eye on problems and shortcomings, implement precise policies, and continue to make efforts to promote a more solid foundation for stability, a more powerful pace of progress, clearer high requirements, and more remarkable new results. It is necessary to highlight the feeling of benefiting the people, take maintaining full employment as the primary task, vigorously promote key livelihood issues, and enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, security and identity. It is necessary to highlight reform and change, create a pioneer in the reform of the western region, implement the “two unwavering”, and steadily expand institutional opening-up. It is necessary to highlight the elimination of dangers, promote the construction of a safe Chongqing, implement the safety production responsibility system, do a good job in flood prevention and preparation, and maintain social security and stability. It is necessary to highlight the leadership of party building, improve the comprehensive and strict party governance system, create a new era “Hongyan Pioneer” transformational organization, strengthen the discipline and anti-corruption, and improve the level of party management.