Coordinate measures to stop extortion from prisons requests the Attorney General’s Office – news

Concerned about the increase in this crime, the Public Ministry urged the authorities to reinforce technical and human equipment for greater controls in the prisons.

Given the increase in extortion from prisons, The Attorney General’s Office urged the Ministry of Justice and Law, the Mintic, Inpec and Gaula, among other entities, to activate mechanisms to reduce this crime.

“We have learned from information from governors, mayors and citizens that extortion calls have been fired from different prisons,” affirmed Javier Sarmiento, delegate attorney for the Defense of Human Rights, who did not fail to express his concern about this situation.

During a work table in which officials from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Spectrum Agency, the National Regulation Commission, the National Police, Mintic and cell phone unions, such as Andesco, also had a seat. The panorama of the magnitude of what this scourge represents, which day by day takes more flight, was expanded.

For example, it was learned that, in the vast majority of prison establishments, the inhibitors of telephone signals are out of service which opens the door to the actions of criminality.

And although some efforts are made by the authorities to counteract this scourge, crime continues to manage to continue extorting from prisons and this is what the number of 3,130 victims in the last months.

Faced with the siege of investigators for mitigating the crime, criminals innovate using new technologies such as E-sim cards and digital financial platforms for the transfer of financial resources resulting from extortion.

“The situation worsens the chain of crime with the overcrowding that has been taking place not only in prisons, but also in URIs and police stations,” said the Delegate Attorney, who He urged the authorities to work on “key” to mitigate the problem.

Likewise, Sarmiento urged the authorities to make a diagnosis in the 126 prisons of the country to know the current state of the technological elements of entry control and Establish strengthening needs.

