Entertainment

The latest 2022 re-engraved version of the Air Jordan 1 OG color matching “Chicago”, “Chicago Reimagined”, has been reported many times earlier, from which it can be seen that the entire shoe maintains the classic color configuration, through the adjustment of materials To present a unique old beauty, it is quite valuable for collectors.

In addition to the shoes themselves, this time, the sneaker intelligence account @mr_unloved1s also disclosed its special retro shoe box, including the mottled paint on the edges. The design is inspired by the faded appearance after being baptized by the years, echoing this time spanning nearly 40 years. The replica is sold again.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is expected to be officially released on October 29, priced at $180. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

