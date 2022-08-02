Home Business The latest release! On August 2, the net outflow of Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.312 billion, and this leader was bought against the trend for 415.1 million! | Daily Economic News
Business

The latest release! On August 2, the net outflow of Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.312 billion, and this leader was bought against the trend for 415.1 million! | Daily Economic News

by admin
The latest release! On August 2, the net outflow of Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.312 billion, and this leader was bought against the trend for 415.1 million! | Daily Economic News

Every AI Express, on August 2, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.26%. Beishang Capital sold a net 2.312 billion yuan today. Among them, the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 590 million yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.722 billion yuan.

On August 2, in the list of stocks with active capital transactions in Beishang, there were a total of 12 net purchases of stocks, and Wuliangye (000858.SZ, closing price: 175.66 yuan) with the largest amount, with a net purchase of 415.1 million yuan; net sales of individual stocks There are 8 pieces in total, and the largest amount is Han’s Laser (002008.SZ, closing price: 35.5 yuan), with a net sale of 255.9 million yuan.

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

See also  Bper and Confindustria Alberghi, alliance to relaunch tourism

You may also like

Italy of olive oil against the EU proposal...

Connection to create value, digital intelligence to lead...

Piazza Affari also pays for the US-China tensions....

Is it better than Android? Apple’s official software...

Smart working and new procedures: HR want expert...

Ferrari smiles: on an industrial and financial level,...

Asia-Pacific stock indexes fell across the board, and...

Generali, resolution of the integration of the board...

Synopsys Drives Industrial Innovation to Fasten “Seat Belts”...

Electric cars, infrastructure and inadequate charging stations in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy