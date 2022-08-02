Every AI Express, on August 2, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.26%. Beishang Capital sold a net 2.312 billion yuan today. Among them, the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 590 million yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.722 billion yuan.

On August 2, in the list of stocks with active capital transactions in Beishang, there were a total of 12 net purchases of stocks, and Wuliangye (000858.SZ, closing price: 175.66 yuan) with the largest amount, with a net purchase of 415.1 million yuan; net sales of individual stocks There are 8 pieces in total, and the largest amount is Han’s Laser (002008.SZ, closing price: 35.5 yuan), with a net sale of 255.9 million yuan.

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



