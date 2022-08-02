Home Health Latest Battlefield 2042 update brings redesigned Kaleidoscope map – Battlefield 2042 – Gamereactor
EA has released the patch notes for Update 1.2 for Battlefield 2042, which is due out today and brings a slew of changes and improvements to the game.

The biggest change to note is in the form of the released Kaleidoscope map, which has been addressed to facilitate better gameplay flow and now features a new cover, flag placement, terrain elevation and visual changes across the map.

But in addition to that, update 1.2 brings the first “style and tone” changes for experts, this time updating several character models.

There’s also now a player profile and stats page to view in-game so you can track your progress since Battlefield 2042 launched, and in terms of game balance, the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal 30mm cannons have gotten tight, to make it less oppressive to infantry.

The full patch notes have a more in-depth look at every aspect of update 1.2, so if you want to see the finer tweaks to Kaleidoscope, you can check it out here. If you’re curious what Battlefield 2042 season 2 and update 2.0 will look like, we’ve been told that EA will be “checking in” later in August to update fans on the matter.

