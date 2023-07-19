CLOT and Nike Collaborate on Limited Edition ‘WHAT THE? CLOT’ DUNK Sneakers to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

CLOT and Nike Collaborate to Launch Anniversary Edition Sneakers

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of CLOT, a renowned clothing brand, and their nearly two-decade-long partnership with Nike, the two companies have unveiled a special joint shoe release called “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK.

The design of the CLOT x NIKE “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK draws inspiration from several iconic shoes that the brands have collaboratively created over the past 20 years. These shoes symbolize the significant impact CLOT and Nike have had on sneaker culture. Included in this collection are the Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” from 2006, which was inspired by traditional Chinese medicine acupoint therapy. Also featured is the Tennis Classic AC TZ Museum from 2012, known for encouraging personalized transformations. The design also incorporates two pairs of Air Jordans inspired by the Terracotta Warriors released in 2018 and 2021. Additionally, the shoes showcase CLOT’s signature silk pattern and the Air Force 1 series with a detachable upper design.

As part of the collaboration, CLOT has joined forces with Kakawow, a collectible card brand, to create an exclusive set of limited-edition collection cards. The card set consists of 23 unique designs, including 17 basic cards that correspond to the iconic shoes featured in the “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK design. Four parallel cards showcasing the new shoe and two numbered signature cards, autographed by Edison Chen, the founder and creative director of CLOT, are also included. Each individually sealed package contains one card and is randomly included in the shoe box of each pair sold through official channels. To ensure authenticity, the full set of collection cards has been certified by PSA International Certification Company, allowing owners to verify and score their cards.

The highly anticipated CLOT x NIKE “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK will be released on July 29 through a lottery system in designated JUICE sales channels worldwide. The sneakers will be priced at RMB 1,099. Aspiring buyers are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates and participate in the lottery to secure a pair of these limited-edition sneakers.

CLOT and Nike’s ongoing collaboration has fueled their shared passion for sneaker culture and continues to delight sneaker enthusiasts around the world.

