with the elimination of Antonio the semifinalists of the contest were defined

with the elimination of Antonio the semifinalists of the contest were defined

With the Elimination of Antonio Lopezthree participants are in the final instance of MasterChef Argentina 2023. The contest will award 10 million pesos to the winner and a coveted trophy.

last night in the last elimination gala of MasterChef Argentinathe participants had to face a challenge proposed by Germán Martitegui. The chef gave them a masterclass on how to prepare a mushroom shawarma, a specialty of their restaurant.

In this context, the MasterChef Argentina jury had to choose who would be the last eliminated of the contest and the chefs decided for Antonio to leave the competition.

“Thank you very much to all, I’m leaving very happy, I won’t forget what this program did to meHe took something out of me that I didn’t even know. I am leaving 100% changed, I am going to work, I want to studyI want to get ahead and I’m not going to stay here. I already fulfilled a dream And thank you all very much for having received me,” Antonio said when saying goodbye to MasterChef Argentina.

MasterChef Argentina: who are the semifinalists

With Antonio’s removal, three contestants reached the final of the reality show culinary, which will award a prize of 10 million pesos and the coveted MasterChef trophy.

They are: Stephanie Herlein, Rodolfo Vera Calderon and Rodrigo Salcedo.


