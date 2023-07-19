Apple At Work Presents: The Underdogs and the Swiped Mac – A Story of Finding, Retrieving, and Thriving

Apple’s latest Apple At Work series of advertising videos is here~ This time the content also features The Underdogs as the main character. Through a vivid storyline, Apple perfectly combines the Mac and Find My system into the work scene to create a new work experience.

Swiped Mac Saves a Missing Mac

Last year, Apple promoted the business Apple at Work’s promotional advertisement “Escape from the Office Escape from the Office”. The content of the film shows how the team uses tools such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac to collaborate to achieve entrepreneurial dreams. Even if you are not in the office, Apple can do everything you need something to work with.

Now Apple is releasing the next episode of “Apple At Work”. The content is to state that this group of people had already gone to the client for a meeting, but the MacBook Air with the presentation file was stolen. At this time, relying on the built-in Can the Find My function successfully retrieve the missing laptop?

The Find My function plays an indispensable role in finding a lost MacBook Air. Whether it is looking for lost work equipment or tracking colleagues who do not answer the phone, it can help the team understand and deal with various situations in the first time, greatly improving work efficiency. And the film also constantly emphasizes Apple’s products and security technologies, such as Siri, FaceTime, biotechnology, remote locking, two-factor authentication, Apple Pay, Apple Watch motion detection, etc., which can bring more benefits to work and life. More safety and convenience.

At the end of the film, it is no surprise that they successfully retrieved the lost MacBook Air, and Apple also hopes that through this brand new commercial film, with a life-like and realistic storyline, we can once again understand Apple’s technological charm at important moments can play a very important role.

Apple commercial film The Underdogs: Swiped Mac | Apple at Work

