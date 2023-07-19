Home » Apple At Work Presents: The Underdogs and the Swiped Mac – A Story of Finding, Retrieving, and Thriving
Technology

Apple At Work Presents: The Underdogs and the Swiped Mac – A Story of Finding, Retrieving, and Thriving

by admin
Apple At Work Presents: The Underdogs and the Swiped Mac – A Story of Finding, Retrieving, and Thriving

Apple’s latest Apple At Work series of advertising videos is here~ This time the content also features The Underdogs as the main character. Through a vivid storyline, Apple perfectly combines the Mac and Find My system into the work scene to create a new work experience.

Swiped Mac Saves a Missing Mac

Last year, Apple promoted the business Apple at Work’s promotional advertisement “Escape from the Office Escape from the Office”. The content of the film shows how the team uses tools such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac to collaborate to achieve entrepreneurial dreams. Even if you are not in the office, Apple can do everything you need something to work with.

Now Apple is releasing the next episode of “Apple At Work”. The content is to state that this group of people had already gone to the client for a meeting, but the MacBook Air with the presentation file was stolen. At this time, relying on the built-in Can the Find My function successfully retrieve the missing laptop?

The Find My function plays an indispensable role in finding a lost MacBook Air. Whether it is looking for lost work equipment or tracking colleagues who do not answer the phone, it can help the team understand and deal with various situations in the first time, greatly improving work efficiency. And the film also constantly emphasizes Apple’s products and security technologies, such as Siri, FaceTime, biotechnology, remote locking, two-factor authentication, Apple Pay, Apple Watch motion detection, etc., which can bring more benefits to work and life. More safety and convenience.

See also  "Diablo 4" late game closed test is about to start, veteran players have the opportunity to experience it | 4Gamers

At the end of the film, it is no surprise that they successfully retrieved the lost MacBook Air, and Apple also hopes that through this brand new commercial film, with a life-like and realistic storyline, we can once again understand Apple’s technological charm at important moments can play a very important role.

See also
Apple commercial film The Underdogs: Swiped Mac | Apple at Work

If you want to see more Apple-related information at the first time, please follow the Apple fan group to get the latest news and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the first notification of the live broadcast or join the Apple fan group to discuss your experience with everyone~

If you want to chat, you can also join our LINE chat group to find us.

You may also like

BMW i4 eDrive40 in the test: really that...

Red Hat Enterprise Linux: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security...

Austrian founders raise 10 million euros for their...

Experience the Thrilling Combat and Gameplay of ‘Goddess...

Lego presents impressive set from Gringotts

SEGA Summer Sale: Get Ready for Huge Discounts...

Greentech heat pump survey: Öko-Institut asks for participation

An innovative answer to the shortage of skilled...

Diver Dave: The Ocean Adventure Game That Pays...

Sky introduces streaming in the browser

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy