CLOT founder and creative director Chen Guanxi joined forces with new designer Harry Wong to create CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ”, which interprets the theme of Tai Chi Yin and Yang with the outline of kung fu shoes and a three-in-one design.

The new CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” draws inspiration from the Air Max “Kung Fu Soul” designed by Harry Wong. It is dominated by black and white tones exclusive to Taijitu, with the words “gong” and “husband” embroidered on the heel and drawstring The buckle is printed with the Yin Yang symbol. In addition, the shoes adopt a three-in-one design. In addition to being worn as a whole set, they can also be disassembled into two separate shoes, sneakers and casual shoes. The sneakers for indoor wear have white leather uppers and black Swoosh logos. , while matte black loafers are presented in the silhouette of a kung fu shoe with a white zigzag sole. Each pair of “CLOTEZ” comes with a pair of detachable insoles, which can be added to slip-on shoes.

The new CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” shoes will be released on February 10th in designated JUICE channels around the world, and the sale price is RMB 999. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

