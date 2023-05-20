Club Cabo in Zandvoort: 80’s vibe with delicious food on the beach

The good weather is finally approaching and that means: outside! Although we normally only write about culinary highlights in Amsterdam on this blog, we are happy to make an exception for Club Cabo in Zandvoort. Easily accessible by public transport and car and therefore perfect for a day at the beach. We took a look behind the scenes at Club Cabo and are happy to tell you more about it. We can tell you one thing: after one visit you will want to go back more often!

Unique retro atmosphere

Zandvoort has many trendy beach bars, so there is plenty of choice to spend a day in the sun. Club Cabo has managed to be one of a kind. They describe themselves as ‘Latin America meets 80’s Miami’ and that pretty much sums it up. With cheerful colors, striped beach beds, disco balls and a beautiful interior, there is a summery retro atmosphere and it is completely approved.

Restaurant

The beach bed

Enjoy at sunset

Something for everyone on the menu – fresh from the open fire

As far as we are concerned, Club Cabo is not only distinguished by its beautiful design. The menu consists of both meat and fish dishes and there is also plenty of choice for vegetarians. You can go here for really good food, not the ‘standard’ quick bite. Which you can also get, but that’s just what you feel like. We opted for the prawns and the squid as an appetizer. Then we enjoyed the ribeye and the smashed double cheeseburger. All prepared on an open fire and you can taste it. The smoky flavor was present, but not overpowering. Very special, you don’t see this everywhere! Oh yes, the choice is limited only for the desserts, but after the ‘half baked chocolate chip cookies from dynamite’ (literally and figuratively a mouth full) you don’t want anything else. The photo says it all as far as we’re concerned.

Squid

View of the beach

A delicious dessert

Yoga, surfing and a Kids Club

At Club Cabo you can join a yoga class every Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. We haven’t tried it, but how nice is it to start your Sunday with a lesson at the beach? With its own Cabo Surf Club, Club Cabo has set up its own surfing community. And if you find it difficult to combine all this with the children, the Kids Club provides the necessary entertainment.

We enjoyed an evening of delicious food in the sun and would love to come back for a full day to enjoy all that Club Cabo has to offer!

Cape Club

Boulevard Paulus Loot 1A, Zandvoort

