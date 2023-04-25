Kwan Jinpeng, judge of Beijing Film Festival I: Cooperate with young directors and give them more encouragement and reminders_Film Festival_Hong Kong_Experience

Original Title: Beijing Film Festival I Judge Guan Jinpeng: When working with young directors, give them more encouragement and reminders

Director Guan Jinpeng is also an old friend of the Beijing International Film Festival-in 2020, he will give a lecture at the 10th Beijing International Film Festival Director Master Class with the theme “Hong Kong Films-Traditional Inheritance and Development and Transcendence”. Serving as a member of the International Jury of the Temple of Heaven Award this time, once again became associated with the Beijing Film Festival.

As an experiencer of the golden age of Hong Kong movies, Kwan Jinpeng said that he was fortunate to be exposed to drama in middle school. At that time, the school had a well-known red and blue drama club, which was about training in front of and behind the scenes, acting, screenwriting, etc., “I participated in The school’s drama club, director Wang Jing is also my senior in this middle school.”

Guan Jinpeng was also encouraged by director Wang Jing to go to the TVB Hong Kong wireless training class, “At that time, TVB had a team that used 16cm to shoot unit TV series. The directors in it included Xu Anhua, Tan Jiaming, Tsui Hark, Yu Yunkang, etc. I was transferred to the scene. Director and assistant director. Those years of experience gained more than theoretical study. For example, director Xu Anhua will not tell you anything about film theory. She just concentrates on filming the work seriously. That kind of serious, professional work, and watching them work with different departments is a very good learning process for me.”

Therefore, Guan Jinpeng believes that these “old people” should support young filmmakers more. In addition to being a director, Guan Jinpeng is now teaching screenwriting and directing at the City University of Hong Kong. “The course I teach is an elective course, but many young people are willing to learn. In the process of communicating with them, I found that they are interested in their own growth. What changes are happening in the city I live in, etc., are very profound.”

Guan Jinpeng believes that young filmmakers today are different from Hong Kong New Wave filmmakers in the 1980s and 1990s, “Although it was the golden age of Hong Kong movies at that time, under a large commercial system, opportunities were provided to young directors. In terms of creation and quality, young directors are required to cooperate more with experienced filmmakers, hoping to spark some better sparks.”

Kwan Jinpeng said that Hong Kong currently has a film fund to support young directors. For example, the “Spark” plan plans to find 12 experienced Hong Kong directors to supervise the production of 12 young directors’ films. “Each film will give a bonus of 9 million Hong Kong dollars. You can find other investment, when experienced filmmakers cooperate with young directors, it is very important to be able to give them more encouragement and reminders.”

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao Yang

Photography/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Cui Jun

Edit/Qiao YingReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: