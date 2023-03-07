The reality shows in Argentina are often some of the most popular shows thanks to active audience participation. However, the question often remains as to whether the votes of the people they really affect without being manipulated.

The one who referred to this topic was Santi Maratea and, as it usually does, it aroused controversy on social networks. The influencer said that “they are all fixed” and that “the votes do not work”.

“I can’t believe you still don’t believe me when I tell you that all the reality shows in Argentina are fixed. All! Chew it as you can, but that’s the way it is, “said Maratea through Instagram stories, where she has more than 3.5 million followers.

The young man did not speak directly about Big Brother but, in the midst of the popularity that the Telefe reality show has achieved in recent months, it seemed to be a shot by elevation.

How come they still don’t believe me? Yes, they are all fixed. I know it hurts you friend, you think that when I found out I went to hell. You think that I did not question singing reality shows, to which I sent messages so that one or the other would win. It’s disappointing, but this is the truth, daddy,” Santi continued.

«Yes, you thought so It doesn’t make sense for a producer to leave a business where he invested millions of dollars in the hands of the people. Out there they have a contract for years with that winner, they did a reality show to create him as a character, they made him win to make money later. Much of the income that the reality show will have is from the use of the image of the people who were in that reality show. Do you think that they are going to leave that in the hands of the people? »He continued.

«Do not spend money on reality shows. Your votes don’t really count, what you think on Twitter is the same.” added.

«What they are doing is ‘hey, we like this profile, let’s make people want it more’. And they are making people want that profile more. But somewhere in the process it was already eliminated. PBut they see that this thing that people love a certain participant more is working, so they modify the voting, They make this person still stay in the program because the strategy that little by little people love him more is bearing fruit. And that’s how they make me win. Or the opposite so that he loses. But the vote of the people does not count », he concluded.



