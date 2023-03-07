After the extension of ChatGPT chats on Bing by Microsoft, it seems that the time has already come to lift the veil on the implementations of theOpenAI AI in the Microsoft suite for work. The Redmond giant has in fact announced the “Future of Work” event, based on AI, for March 16th.

As a press release from Microsoft explains, the company will hold the event “Reinventing Productivity with AI” il 16 marzo. The conference, also called “Future of Work”, will be held at 17:00 Italian time, and will be conducted by Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft, and by Satya Nadella, CEO of the Redmond company. Considering the presence of a “big shot” like Nadella, it is by no means excluded that tricks may be made during the conference important announcements related to AI di Microsoft.

In reality, some of these are already known to the public, at least in part: we have known for some time, for example, that ChatGPT will arrive on Microsoft Office, with some integrations on Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Other rumors, almost all condensed at the end of February, spoke of the integration of AI on Microsoft Office 365, and in particular on applications such as Word and Outlook, where ChatGPT could be very useful for correcting text grammar, writing short summaries and improvement of the user’s spelling.

Meanwhile, the AI ​​is already arrived on some Microsoft apps, such as Dynamics 365 and Viva Sales, which now have an “AI Copilot” that allows you to respond quickly and automatically to customer chats and emails, or to quickly summarize (and above all in writing) entire Microsoft Teams meetings, or even to quickly analyze large amounts of marketing data. Hard to say if, during the March 16 event, such features AI-Based will increase in number.

Finally, the question remains of the implementation of AI on Microsoft Teams: in this case, in fact, ChatGPT may be of little usewhile Artificial Intelligences of another type could be decidedly more functional, capable of guaranteeing a transcription (and, why not, a translation) live of conversations and an improvement in the audio and video of the participants in the call.