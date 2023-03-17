11
Coffee Mixology the format by BARTENDER.it that makes coffee a real protagonist in mixing The “coffee” profile is a decisive factor in the construction of a cocktail: here, starting from the choice of origin and processing, we get to select the ingredient in a more careful way Coffee Mixology is a project that, from time to time, takes place and comes to life in a bar-cafeteria, where coffee is declined with examples of different mixing and combinations.
See also This month's broadcast: "Game of Thrones" prequel "Dragon Family" news summary – American TV – cnBeta.COM