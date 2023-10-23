Colombian Actress Alejandra Villafañe Dies After Cancer Battle

Colombian Actress Alejandra Villafañe Passes Away After Battle with Cancer

MEXICO CITY, October 22 (EL UNIVERSAL) – The entertainment world mourns the loss of Colombian actress Alejandra Villafañe, who tragically lost her battle with cancer. The heartbreaking news was announced by her father, Mr. Santiago Villafañe Vidal, who shared a poignant message on social media dedicated to his 34-year-old daughter.

In a recent social media post, Alejandra Villafañe and her boyfriend were seen shaving their heads as part of her chemotherapeutic treatment. The actress had been bravely facing the challenges of her cancer diagnosis in the past months.

“The best flowers, God collects them quickly for his garden. Daughter, your legacy will always be in me. Thank you for being so special. I love you,” wrote Mr. Santiago Villafañe Vidal, breaking the news of his daughter’s demise.

Back in July, the talented actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in May. Since then, she underwent surgery and shared her journey with her followers on social media.

“Some will wonder why I am speaking now, why I didn’t keep it a secret until the end, but right now I deeply believe in the power of prayer. I know that by sharing my story, I will have the support of many prayers and infinite love,” Villafañe said in a video she posted on July 4, just hours after her second surgery.

In another video published on July 11, Alejandra opened up about the complications she faced during her surgery. However, she remained positive as her doctor had successfully removed all the cancerous tissue. On September 28, she informed her followers that she would be starting her first round of chemotherapy.

Throughout her battle, Villafañe showed incredible strength, courage, and unwavering faith in God. She emphasized the importance of the love and support she received from her loved ones.

Alejandra Villafañe’s passing is a significant loss for the entertainment industry, as she was highly regarded for her talent and vibrant personality. Her legacy will forever shine on in the hearts of those who loved and admired her.

Share this: Facebook

X

