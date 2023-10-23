San Diego Padres Manager Bob Melvin Emerges as Leading Candidate for San Francisco Giants’ Managerial Vacancy

Giants Request Permission to Interview Padres Manager Bob Melvin for Managerial Vacancy

The San Francisco Giants have made a move in their search for a new manager. According to reports from Dennis Lin and Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Giants have requested and received permission from the San Diego Padres to interview their manager, Bob Melvin. This development has made Melvin the top candidate to replace Gabe Kapler, who was fired in the final week of the regular season after the Giants missed the postseason for the second consecutive year.

Bob Melvin, 61, brings with him an impressive 20-year managerial experience in the Major Leagues, including an 11-year stint with the Oakland A’s from 2011 to 2021. Melvin has also led the Padres for the past two years, amassing a record of 171-153. Under his guidance, the Padres reached the National League Championship Series in 2022.

The Giants have been proactive in their search for a new manager, as they have already interviewed four internal candidates and sought permission to speak with candidates from other clubs. One of the names that emerged was Jason Varitek, the former Boston Red Sox catcher who currently serves as their game planning coordinator and catching coach. The Giants have requested approval from the Red Sox to interview Varitek, as reported by Joel Sherman of MLB Network.

In addition to Varitek, the Giants also invited Nick Hundley, currently a special assistant to the Texas Rangers’ general manager, for an interview. However, according to Baggarly, Hundley has decided to remain in Texas, citing family reasons as the primary factor behind his decision. Hundley had played two seasons with the Giants during his 12-year Major League career.

The Giants have also interviewed assistant coach Alyssa Nakken, who made history by becoming the first woman to interview for a manager’s position in Major League Baseball. Alongside Nakken, Giants third base coach Mark Hallberg, bench coach Kai Correa, and Ron Wotus, a veteran coach and special assistant to baseball operations, have all been interviewed or are expected to be considered for the role.

Further reports suggest that Stephen Vogt, a former major league catcher and current Mariners bullpen and quality control coach, is also expected to interview for the Giants’ managerial position. Additionally, the Giants are waiting for Rangers bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker to become available for an interview, as he previously served as their hitting coach in 2020 and 2021.

The Giants are keen to find a strong leader to guide their team back to the playoffs and are actively exploring various options. With Bob Melvin emerging as the leading candidate, all eyes will be on the Giants as they progress in their search for a new manager.

