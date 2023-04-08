in the explosive Paris These days, convulsed by the massive and violent protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to raise the retirement age to 64 years in a country where obviously no one wants to work or at least want to work just enough and necessary, the anger of Kylian Mbappe for the use of his image in a video of the Paris Saint Germain for a membership renewal campaign, generated an uproar at the club and at the Élysée Palace that ordered the video to be removed from circulation immediately and to make another one with Hugo Ekitike, Kimpembe or any other member of the team who would be happy with the unexpected possibility of being the institutional image of the club.

From the Government they assured that the French capital is not in a position to support an uprising of inflamed PSG fans if Mbappé gets completely annoyed and goes to Real Madrid. The mood of these supporters is not the best because the team has accumulated two eliminations (against Olympique de Marseille, for the French Cup, and against Bayern Munich, in the Champions League) and they are angry with the team, with the weather, with Argentina , with the horoscopes that come out, with Messi, with the vegans…

In short, with life. This is a structural nuisance that is closely followed by the French Ministry of the Interior, which considers it potentially destabilizing given the current upheavals in the country.

“In principle, the only fans who bank is Mbappé and if this player leaves the team because he did not like something, they will join those who do not want to work and they will set everything on fire; the taking of the Bastille is going to be at the level of a bachelor party if this happens”, was the crude analysis of a very high source close to President Macron who envisions an apocalyptic scenario for the “City of Light”.

Although the reason for the anger of the greatest French soccer idol with the video is not very clear, everything indicates that his ego considered that there was an excess in the use of his image for the purpose of obtaining the renewal of subscriptions from fans who apparently do not want know more nothing with PSG. “Maybe he didn’t like the part where we make him come down onto the pitch from a cloud dressed like an angel flapping a pair of gigantic wings or when we make him soar through the skies of Paris in a flying chariot dressed in a robe and impersonating to the god Apollo, who throws balls over the city. We thought they were good effects, very appropriate to reach the hearts of the fans, but it is clear that he did not like them”, a club official justified himself.

In any case, the source emphatically denied that at some point in the controversial spot it was ensured that Mbappé would play for PSG until he was 64 years old. “That is a malicious version launched by those who are against the pension reform to leave us glued to the protest.

Without a doubt, we want the player to stay and we will do everything possible to keep him but not forty years, not only because it is not appropriate but because we understand that his contribution to the team after 60 can be quite low, even though it is about Mbappé ”, added the source.

It’s not a good combination to have a city with grumpy workers and unions, irritated soccer fans, and their top soccer star annoyed. From the French government there are many who believe that the resurgence of the yellow vest protests in the streets also has a football background: the enduring irritation of the defeat of the French team in the final in Qatar against Argentina. “Surely the protests would exist because the unions do not eat glass and they know that this pension reform is a first step before gradually bringing the retirement age to 83 years to stabilize the box, but they would not be so aggressive if the World Cup were in a showcase of the French Federation and not on the table of light of “Chiqui” Tapia, says a French analyst.

The final is a wound that does not heal to the point that there is a recommendation to avoid repeating on French television the save by “Dibu” Martínez to Kolo Muani with 16 seconds left before the end of the game because it generates negative thoughts, despondency and discouragement in many inhabitants of the Gallic country. “If a Frenchman gets up without wanting to go to work and they show him the shortcut of ‘Dibu’ on TV, he immediately goes back to bed, even though several months have passed”, say the French themselves. It is not easy to cope with a defeat in a World Cup final and also not deal with the divisiveness of some world soccer stars.

