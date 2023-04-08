Poem: “We were humiliated after the epidemic by high prices”
Poetry: Mohamed Sherky
Drought befell us, and affliction prevailed === We were humiliated after the epidemic by the high price
Unemployment has afflicted us and aggravated === What is this rice?
What is our sin, my nation === Say the earnest and multiply the poor?
And a government that betrayed us and faltered === Why, my nation, did the mediators transgress
These potatoes and tomatoes have boiled === their dishes have yearned for their intestines
Table onions, like fast food, are a rarity === It is a demand, a hope, and a hope.
And fruits when their prices are high === men and women do not taste them
The hungry complain of humiliation and humiliation === how bad the humiliation is if begging is rampant
O my nation, in our country, in its surroundings, and in its sea, our children are poor.
Our bounties behind the seas are destined === and the rent is shackled by agents
Where are the false promises that deceive us === and alleged prosperity and prosperity?
A money box in debt makes us rich === its servants, slaves and maidservants
Parliament is silent === and our fate is pain and weeping
Fasting is allowed to support us with its strengths === bread, tea, soup, and soup
And our hunger comes the garbage === find supplies or generate a container
And the well-to-do are blessed with their food === the most delicious food is fruits and barbecue
They are satiated, and others twist their folds === Their bowels are in want of Israa
Where is the justice, O Prime Minister of Sadna, where is the hope and fulfillment?
The day of reckoning is our meeting and our complaints