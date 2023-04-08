Poem: “We were humiliated after the epidemic by high prices”

Poetry: Mohamed Sherky

Drought befell us, and affliction prevailed === We were humiliated after the epidemic by the high price

Unemployment has afflicted us and aggravated === What is this rice?

What is our sin, my nation === Say the earnest and multiply the poor?

And a government that betrayed us and faltered === Why, my nation, did the mediators transgress

These potatoes and tomatoes have boiled === their dishes have yearned for their intestines

Table onions, like fast food, are a rarity === It is a demand, a hope, and a hope.

And fruits when their prices are high === men and women do not taste them

The hungry complain of humiliation and humiliation === how bad the humiliation is if begging is rampant

O my nation, in our country, in its surroundings, and in its sea, our children are poor.

Our bounties behind the seas are destined === and the rent is shackled by agents

Where are the false promises that deceive us === and alleged prosperity and prosperity?

A money box in debt makes us rich === its servants, slaves and maidservants

Parliament is silent === and our fate is pain and weeping

Fasting is allowed to support us with its strengths === bread, tea, soup, and soup

And our hunger comes the garbage === find supplies or generate a container

And the well-to-do are blessed with their food === the most delicious food is fruits and barbecue

They are satiated, and others twist their folds === Their bowels are in want of Israa

Where is the justice, O Prime Minister of Sadna, where is the hope and fulfillment?

The day of reckoning is our meeting and our complaints