Wander Mosquera Mena, 35, from Choco, was appointed as referee of the Nacional-Junior match that will be played next Monday, April 10, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

Wander Mosquera Mena has a degree in Physical Education from the Pedagogical University of Colombia and made his debut in the First A of Colombian Professional Soccer in 2019.

The match between Alético Nacional and Junior, for date 12 of the Colombia tournament – Liga Betplay I 2023,

It is part of the Primera A, Apertura. Currently, Atlético Nacional is in 5th position, while Junior Barranquilla maintains 15th position