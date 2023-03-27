Home Entertainment Come to some soft music style of Dream Pop to drive away the impetuous anxiety on Monday! |Talk to Me|Talk Style|Dian Er_Sina News
　　#Mina Okabe# Come to some soft music style of Dream Pop to drive away the impetuous anxiety on Monday! Danish-Japanese mixed pop female voice Mina Okabe brings a new masterpiece EP “Spinning Around” with a graceful sense of hearing 💽

　　“Spinning Around” is like a collection of music expressing personal emotions. Mina Okabe engraves the heartbreaking moments, good times, and bright or dark moments in life in the form of songs. For Mina, the past few years have symbolized complex and changeable life situations, and music inspirations based on real experiences have also emerged along with it🔮

　　“Spinning Around” includes “Take It Further”, “Waiting Is A Waste” and “Rain” that will meet fans in 2022, and the latest lead single is “Talk to Me” with Bossa Nova-style atmosphere elements ; this song expresses the unspeakable state of mind when the person you love becomes elusive, and Mina Okabe also regained her confidence in the process of writing “Talk To Me”.

　　

