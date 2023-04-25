Home » Coming back soon! aespa’s new album “MY WORLD” pre-sales exceeded 1.52 million- China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On April 24, according to Korean media reports, the pre-sales of the popular girl group aespa’s new album “MY WORLD” exceeded 1.52 million, reaching a million sales in a row.

According to SM Entertainment on the 24th, aespa’s new mini-album “My World,” which will be released on May 8, has reached 1.52 million pre-sales alone, and it has been predicted that it will hit one million copies twice in a row after the first week of pre-sales. sales.

It is reported that the production of aespa’s new mini-album “My World” has been completed. The new album contains a total of 6 songs. The members have prepared very carefully, and will bring a completely different music style from the past. We are looking forward to it. Previously, the company stated that the new album will also open the version 2.0 of the aespa world view, and the new concept is coming.

It is reported that the members of the group are currently preparing for the upcoming new album. With the release of the new album, the group will also carry out various activities and look forward to their comeback.

