Committee Member Xu Ruixia: Suggest creating a "June 1st Project" so that more excellent literary and artistic works can nourish children's growth

Committee Member Xu Ruixia: Suggest creating a "June 1st Project" so that more excellent literary and artistic works can nourish children's growth

Release time: 2023-03-07

China.com, Beijing, March 7th (Reporter Zheng Wei, intern Huang Zijia)During the National Two Sessions, Xu Ruixia, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and deputy director of the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, called for the creation of the “June 1st Project” through the column of China.com’s “Two Sessions 30 Seconds. growing up.

Xu Ruixia believes that there are 250 million children aged 0-15 in my country, and how to provide excellent spiritual food for these 250 million children is a big project. In order to meet the needs of children’s spiritual civilization and the needs of children’s literature and art revitalization and prosperity, it is recommended to create a “June 1 Project” to promote the creation of six types of literary and artistic works, including reading materials, entertainment programs, movies, TV dramas, dramas and songs; The government has increased its support for the creation of children’s literary and artistic works, and promoted the excellent literary and artistic works of children and young people to enter the schools and grassroots. At the same time, it is necessary to strictly control vulgar culture and maintain the spiritual purity of children and children.

