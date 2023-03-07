For stock trading, you can look at the research report of Jin Qilin analysts. It is authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential opportunities!

[Funding Roadmap on the 6th]The net inflow of funds in the power equipment sector tops the Shanghai Stock Connect with a net inflow of 530 million yuan

Source: Securities Times

On March 6, the overall A-share market was mixed. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3322.03 points, down 0.19%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11842.88 points, down 0.08%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2431.56 points, up 0.38%. The total turnover of the two cities was 950.908 billion yuan, an increase of 81.413 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 15.973 billion yuan

Today, the net outflow of main funds from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 6.503 billion yuan at the opening, and 227 million yuan at the end of the day. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 15.973 billion yuan.

2. The CSI 300 has a net outflow of main funds of 7.148 billion yuan today

The CSI 300 has a net outflow of 7.148 billion yuan of main funds today, a net outflow of 3.407 billion yuan from the Growth Enterprise Market, and a net outflow of 174 million yuan from the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The net inflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 530 million yuan, and the net outflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 454 million yuan.

3. The net inflow of 6.563 billion yuan in the power equipment industry ranks first

Among the first-level industries of Shenwan, 5 industries achieved net capital inflows, among which the net inflow of the power equipment industry ranked first with a net inflow of 6.563 billion yuan.

4、LONGi Green EnergyNet inflow of 761 million yuan ranked first

(Note: This table is the statistics of the net inflow of main funds, which is different from the statistical caliber of the net purchases of institutions in the previous table and the next table)

5. Institutions on the Dragon and Tiger List rushed to raise 9 shares

According to the data of the after-hours dragon and tiger list, institutions appeared in 16 stocks, of whichLvtong TechnologyWaiting for 9 shares of current institutional funds to buy net,Inspur information7 other stocks showed net selling of institutional funds.

6. Top 10 Active Stocks in Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect Today

7. Institutions’ latest attention on individual stocks

