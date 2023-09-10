Comparing the Side Profiles: Gu Li Na Zha, Liu Shi, Shi Jing Tian, Gao Yuanyuan, and Sun Li – Who Is More Beautiful?

Who has the Most Beautiful Profile? Comparing Actresses Gu Li Na Zha, Liu Shi, Shi Jing Tian, Gao Yuanyuan, Sun Li

Celebrities in the entertainment industry are known for their talents and looks. However, it is not uncommon to find actresses who are more beautiful from one angle than the other. In this article, we will compare the profiles of several female celebrities and determine who has the most beautiful profile.

First on the list is Gu Li Na Zha, who portrays Xiaoxue in the drama “Xuanyuan Sword: Traces of the Sky”. Known for her small nose and fair complexion, Gu Li Na Zha possesses an exotic beauty that captures attention.

Next, we have Liu Shishi, who plays the character Tuoba Yu’er in the same drama. Liu Shishi’s elegant temperament may not be well-reflected in her profile. Some critics have pointed out that her nose is not satisfactory and gives the impression of an ordinary person.

Jing Tian, known for her role as Tian Xi in “Warring States”, has also made our list. While Jing Tian’s appearance in “Glory of the Tang Dynasty” stunned viewers, her profile is said to be less impressive. Critics have mentioned that her nose is not straight and pointed as desired.

Moving on, we have Gao Yuanyuan, who portrays Zhou Zhiruo in “The Legend of Heaven and Dragon Sword”. Gao Yuanyuan’s profile has received praise for her affectionate eyes, straight nose, and slightly curled lips, which enhance her overall appeal.

Lastly, Sun Li, who plays the role of Zhen Huan in “The Legend of Zhen Huan in the Harem”, is a fan-favorite. Sun Li’s profile and facial features are coordinated, and her smile is described as bright as a flower. Her overall demeanor is characterized as quiet and elegant.

