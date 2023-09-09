Concepts and Vault by Vans Collaborate on New “Smoke and Mirrors” Shoe Collection

Concepts and Vault by Vans Collaboration Presents New “Smoke and Mirrors” Series

Fashion store Concepts and Vault by Vans have joined forces once again to launch an exciting new series called “Smoke and Mirrors.” The collaboration showcases Vans OG Sk8-Hi LX and OG Old Skool LX shoes with a dark and mysterious smoke-inspired aesthetic.

According to Concepts, the series drew inspiration from the popular phrase, “it’s all smoke and mirrors.” This phrase usually refers to the deceptive practices used to create illusions on stage, but Concepts decided to take a literal interpretation by incorporating smoke and mirror elements into the design.

The shoes feature off-white smoke patterns printed on the black velvet and canvas uppers, creating a unique and eye-catching look. Additionally, a reflective patch on the inside symbolizes the reflection seen in a mirror, adding a touch of intrigue to the design. The midsole has also been deliberately treated to give a worn appearance, adding to the overall aesthetic. To complete the look, the translucent outsole includes subtle smoke elements, showcasing the attention to detail present throughout the collection.

Fans of both Concepts and Vans can now get their hands on the highly anticipated “Smoke and Mirrors” collection. The collaboration between the two brands has generated significant buzz, and sneaker enthusiasts eager to add these limited edition items to their collection won’t be disappointed.

The release of the Concepts x Vault by Vans’ “Smoke and Mirrors” series has been met with great excitement and is sure to fly off the shelves. Fashion-forward individuals who value unique and innovative designs will appreciate this collaboration’s attention to detail and creative concept.

Be sure to grab your pair of Concepts x Vault by Vans’ “Smoke and Mirrors” shoes to elevate your sneaker game with a touch of mystique and sophistication. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of fashion history.

