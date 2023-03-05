a trip to milan for “phoebe bridgers”? one of the best ideas ever!
giving my partner birthday presents is always a difficult undertaking – luckily i discovered a concert date in milan in the tour schedule of his favorite artist “phoebe bridgers”. so it was clear: my gift to him was a short trip to milan including phoebe bridgers concert tickets! at some point the day came, we waited in front of the outdoor location “carroponte” and sweated while standing in line for hours at 35 degrees outside in the blazing sun. it wasn’t funny waiting – but at some point we actually stood in front of the stage, between dozens of other people and were ready for the spectacle.
„clairo‘ came on stage and the audience screamed and immediately pulled out their mobile phones to film every second. I wasn’t aware that she had such a notoriety status. but i was probably just too old (i.e. not the target group) to see the hype around them. in any case, her show was very nice and wholesome – sweet melodies from a likeable singer, who sometimes even had pretty guitar playing up her sleeve. in the middle of her set she also had a surprise ready: for the song “bags” suddenly “phoebe bridgers” appeared on stage, and the euphoria that spread can’t be imagined. the ecstasy carried her to the end of her performance and “clairo” literally bathed in an enthusiastic final applause!
it was a bit naïve of me to think that the performance of “phoebe bridgers“ would be an easy endeavor. when she stormed the stage, the crowd could hardly be contained – the hit “motion sickness” rang out and in front of me a sea of filming mobile phones spread out in the air and the deafening screeches of those present almost drowned out the music. it wasn’t really easy to really see and hear the main protagonist of the evening. when everything around you is trembling with enthusiasm, you can no longer escape this collective feeling. a short time later i was completely blown away – what did this artist do to us?
my partner and i were literally floating in this frenzy of happiness and “phoebe bridgers” just put their hits on top. to support their appearance, visuals flickered across the screen in the background, which were so atmospheric and varied that i would have preferred to record everything so that i could sink into these beautiful little films again and again. instead we tried to enjoy the moment – the moments full of elation because it was so surreal to see an artist who has become so huge as “phoebe bridgers” live.
the audience was incredibly sure of the lyrics, not only with hits like “kyoto”. when “phoebe bridgers” approached the crowd during “punisher” and sang a little quieter, she almost drowned in the loud ecstasy. during “icu” she not only played with a beautiful guitar, but also with the beautiful stage fog. during “georgia” she performed not only under but also in front of a starry sky.
everything was so atmospheric, but “phoebe bridgers” topped all that many times over with their closing song “i know the end”. in the end she didn’t play this anthemic final piece alone on stage, “clairo” and her fellow musicians also supported her and jumped together full of ecstasy from one corner of the stage to the other. it was like everything would explode in the next moment, all feelings, all sounds, the whole universe. with the fire visuals in the background, this thought wasn’t so far-fetched. what a grande finale, what a concert!
in the end we were sad that it was over so quickly – we enjoyed phoebe bridger’s pleasure for almost an hour. Unfortunately, our attempt to meet her near the tour bus failed, so we wandered back to our hotel through the summer night, knowing that we had finally seen one of the most important artists on our planet. and i think my partner was also very happy about this birthday present!