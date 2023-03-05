a trip to milan for “phoebe bridgers”? one of the best ideas ever!

giving my partner birthday presents is always a difficult undertaking – luckily i discovered a concert date in milan in the tour schedule of his favorite artist “phoebe bridgers”. so it was clear: my gift to him was a short trip to milan including phoebe bridgers concert tickets! at some point the day came, we waited in front of the outdoor location “carroponte” and sweated while standing in line for hours at 35 degrees outside in the blazing sun. it wasn’t funny waiting – but at some point we actually stood in front of the stage, between dozens of other people and were ready for the spectacle.

„clairo‘ came on stage and the audience screamed and immediately pulled out their mobile phones to film every second. I wasn’t aware that she had such a notoriety status. but i was probably just too old (i.e. not the target group) to see the hype around them. in any case, her show was very nice and wholesome – sweet melodies from a likeable singer, who sometimes even had pretty guitar playing up her sleeve. in the middle of her set she also had a surprise ready: for the song “bags” suddenly “phoebe bridgers” appeared on stage, and the euphoria that spread can’t be imagined. the ecstasy carried her to the end of her performance and “clairo” literally bathed in an enthusiastic final applause!