The instant messaging program WhatsApp continues to develop new features, many of which are being officially launched, and were even “wild-caught” by the website WABetaInfo before the open beta. Some functions under development will be available to all users in the official version after testing, but there are also some functions that have been decided to be closed after testing, which may be because the project is stillborn or temporarily withdrawn for future release.

Similar design to web version

A few days ago, WABetaInfo discovered that in the latest Beta version of the Android program of WhatsApp, a dual-panel interface design for tablet use appeared. The design of this interface is divided into left and right sides. At first glance, it looks similar to the WhatsApp web version. In fact, the left part of the interface is the same as the mobile version. Clicking will open the conversation content on the right.

more convenient to use

The new interface design is not only more intuitive and convenient to use, but users do not need to keep returning and opening when communicating with different people like using the mobile version interface. In November last year, WhatsApp launched the first Beta version corresponding to the Android tablet or tablet mode. Now it has added a new double-panel design, which is more useful and practical. It is currently unknown when WhatsApp will make it into the official version.

Source: wabetainfo

