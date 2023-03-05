Home Health Almost every second Frenchman is overweight
Health

Almost every second Frenchman is overweight

by admin
Almost every second Frenchman is overweight

Dhe French cuisine delights visitors and is one of the country’s prides, but many people in France now eat unhealthily on a daily basis – and that has consequences. 47.3 percent and thus almost every second person is overweight, 17 percent of the population even to a morbid extent. This is the result of a study by the National Institute for Health and Medical Research (INSERM) and the Montpellier University Hospital. The proportion of morbidly overweight people has been increasing for years. The increase is particularly strong among young people aged 18 to 34.

Managers less affected than workers

According to the researchers, the increase in obesity can be explained primarily by diet, more than by lack of exercise, as the broadcaster France Info reported on Tuesday. The problem is that the proportion of industrially processed food on the menu is increasing. Because one gram of processed food has more calories than the same food prepared at home, it said.

Of course, the question of purchasing power and lack of time are behind the use of ready meals. That’s why policies need to help people make healthier food choices, the researchers said. “People are not addicted to bad food, but they are tempted to buy it because it’s cheaper,” Le Monde newspaper quoted Inserm study leader Annick Fontbonne as saying on Tuesday. “Food of good quality, food that is described as healthy, is usually more expensive.” Executives are therefore significantly less affected by obesity than workers and employees.

According to the study, there is also a regional gradient in overweight in France. The proportion of overweight people is greatest in the north and north-east, while the proportion decreases towards the south. The greater Paris area and the Pays de la Loire region in western France have the fewest people with weight problems.

See also  Beware of the dark color of the pee which could mean the presence of this tumor

You may also like

Not included in the Superbonus? Here’s how to...

From application to treatment

Vegetarian or Pescatarian, which is the healthiest diet?

New Peugeot 2008 2023, renovation of one of...

Is the nation state outdated or is it...

where there are women the Church changes and...

symptoms, causes and treatments of Biden’s skin cancer

Ukraine, NATO: “Over 200,000 Russian soldiers dead or...

Antioxidants in Food | gesundheit.de

Migrants Crotone, Meloni rejects accusations and announces CDM...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy