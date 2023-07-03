concert #48: rüfüs du sol @ gasometer | 08/12/2022

more disco than concert, but still good: “rüfüs du sol” were in the gasometer with an impressive light show.

I thought a bit of dancing in the gasometer to “soil rüfüs“ will be nice for sure. i thought there wasn’t much going on, i thought it would be a super chilled friday evening. wrong thought. I was completely on the wrong track. when we arrived there were so many people, it was inevitable that it would be tight and anything but super chilled.

all my fears came true: it was so extremely crowded that it was no longer possible to find a comfortable seat. By a pleasant place I mean a more central place, a bit of freedom of movement to dance around and maybe not two meters of people in front of me. but it was just impossible. and so we stood somewhere in the middle, crammed in between huge young people and at least i could only guess what was going on on stage. Luckily, I had my cell phone with me and a stable arm, and so I could at least see from my cell phone videos which light show I had just missed – unless the arms of the concert-goers were thrown up in front of me, blocking my camera lens.

the light show, the whole setting, was actually very good: the three of us stood “soil rüfüs“ on pedestals on the stage, which also shone in different colors and visuals. laser show, flashing light, everything matched to the electronic dance music, with beautiful melodies and songs. i was already quite a fan of “rüfüs du sol” and i probably would have become even more of a fan if i had seen a bit more of the show.

and so i danced between all these giant people to the wonderful, catchy dance songs like “on my knees”. i was torn the whole time: i liked everything i heard and saw on my videos. but my short height messed up my optimal dance concert experience. I hope that I can really see “rüfüs du sol” at some point and catch up on everything I missed!