Own solar system: balcony power plant subsidy 2023

Not everyone can put a solar system on the roof, but possibly on the balcony. If you can not only save money on electricity costs, but also receive a subsidy for your balcony power plant – all the better. We have compiled for you how much money you can save with it.

With a small balcony power plant you can not only reduce electricity costs and do something for the environment at the same time. You can already save money with the purchase if you take advantage of the possibilities of the balcony power plant subsidy in 2023. It starts with VAT and some federal states and municipalities will even help you with the purchase.

Is a balcony power plant worth it? We did the math:

Nationwide balcony power plant subsidy through new VAT rate from 2023

Since January 1, 2023, the balcony power plants have been exempt from VAT when purchased. That should make the purchase of the small plug-in solar systems around 19 percent cheaper. However, it is important to compare the prices here. Some traders pocket this nice gain and stick with their old prices.

At the same time, the small photovoltaic systems will become more easily available if even Netto and maybe soon Aldi will offer balcony power plants. We have put together for you when a balcony power plant is worthwhile.

Balcony power plant funding: Which federal states will participate in 2023?

There are several funding approaches for private balcony power plants. So far, only a few federal states have been involved in supporting their citizens across the board.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania supports balcony power plants with a grant of 500 euros. Anyone who bought a mini photovoltaic system after November 7th, 2022 can submit an application to the State Funding Institute of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. You can find more information on this in a list of FAQs.

In Schleswig-Holstein, balcony power plants are to be subsidized with 200 euros. You can find more information and the corresponding guidelines on the climate protection website.

There are currently no further state-wide subsidies from the federal states. Campaigns such as the Bavarian “10,000 houses support program” are usually quickly overrun. In 2023, however, the trend is towards promoting self-initiative in solar systems and it is to be expected that other federal states will follow.

Which municipalities support balcony power plants?

If you do not live in a federal state with balcony power plant funding, you may still be able to receive financial support. A constantly growing number of cities and municipalities will help you with grants for the purchase of small solar systems. Unfortunately, other localities only limit their solar system funding to stationary, large roof solutions.

The following list does not claim to be complete.

Municipal subsidy & requirements Aachen EUR 300 for plug-in solar devices with an output of 150 to 600 volt amperes (VA) Bonn Subsidies of various amounts for plug-in solar devices up to max Plants purchased after June 29, 2022 can be subsidized with up to 50 percent of the acquisition costs Düsseldorf Balcony power plants up to 600 watts are subsidized with 50 percent of the purchase price – but no more than 600 euros Erlangen Here there is a subsidy of 50 euros per 100 watts of power from your balcony power plant, which means 300 euros for a 600-watt system Erlangen-Höchstadt There are numerous subsidies in the individual communities, for example in Adelsdorf, Bubenreuth, Buckenhof, Heroldsberg, Herzogenaurach, Marloffstein, Spardorf and Uttenreuth Freiburg You can apply for a subsidy of 200 euros Gelsenkirchen You get a subsidy of 100 euros Günzburg There is a subsidy of 100 euros if the application is made before the purchase Heidelberg If you apply for it before the purchase, you will be reimbursed 50 percent of the costs (but no more than 750 euros) as a subsidy Jena 25 percent of the purchase price, but there is a maximum of 200 euros as a subsidy. Under certain conditions, however, the subsidy can increase to 75 percent or 600 euros. Kiel You can get a subsidy of 100 euros if you apply for it before you buy Cologne With professional installation, there is a subsidy of 200 euros in the district of Leer a subsidy of EUR 150.00. Mainz There is a flat rate of 400 euros, but a maximum of 50% of the costs. Munich The calculation is different here: There is a one-off payment of 40 cents per watt of power from your system, which makes a maximum of 240 euros for a 600-watt system Funding of EUR 100 Ulm 50 percent of the purchase price, but a maximum of EUR 250 Unterschleißheim There is a EUR 200 subsidy here

Read the conditions for the balcony power plant funding on the linked pages. In some places, for example, you may have to show that you have permission from the landlord or meet certain requirements from the electricity supplier. However, you should not be intimidated by this, as the Federal Network Agency has confirmed simpler rules for balcony power plants.

In some cities, a balcony power station subsidy was paid in 2022 and may continue in 2023. This was the case in Hamm, for example, where balcony power plants were subsidized with up to 200 euros – until the total subsidy amount was exceeded.

If necessary, you should inquire in your place of residence or your district about local support programs for balcony power plants that are planned for 2023.

