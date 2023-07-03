Vegan diet for sunburn? Four sunscreen myths in the fact check

Can sunscreen cause cancer and vitamin D deficiency? Do black people also need UV protection? Can Proper Diet Replace Sunscreen? Some well-known sunscreen myths in the DW fact check.

Many people get sunburned every now and then, especially in summer – but in addition to hats and clothing, there is actually a good remedy for sun damage on the skin: sunscreen. However, some people are skeptical about the cream or spray, and numerous claims are circulating on the internet. Which of them are correct, which are misleading or unsubstantiated?

Claim: “Sunscreens contain carcinogenic substances,” says this TikTok user, for example. The whole thing is all the more bizarre because sunscreens are actually supposed to protect us from skin cancer. All chemical sunscreens are carcinogenic and therefore people should only use so-called mineral sunscreens, which are much healthier. Shortly thereafter, the woman posts a voucher code for a mineral sunscreen – so advertise it.

DW fact check: Unoccupied.

The statement of the user cannot be proven. “Sun creams generally contain no carcinogenic substances,” explains dermatologist Uta Schlossberger in a DW interview. Dermatologist Hope Mitchell also confirmed to DW: “There is no evidence that sunscreen causes cancer.” But why do so many social media users claim that at all? For that we need to look at the details.

differences between filters

The main difference between mineral and chemical filters is how they deal with the sun’s rays. Mineral sunscreens create a barrier on the skin that reflects UV light. They do not penetrate the skin and are therefore often recognizable by their chalky, white appearance. There is currently no scientific evidence that mineral sunscreens contain carcinogenic substances.

However, many people prefer chemical sunscreens because they are almost invisible on the skin. These creams need to be reapplied every few hours as they wear off faster. They contain chemical substances that change their chemical structure and are absorbed by the skin to ward off sun damage. Again, there is no scientific evidence that chemical sunscreens for humans contain carcinogenic substances.

However, some sunscreens contain the synthetic UV filter octocrylene. A 2021 study found that octocrylene can degrade to benzophenone over time. Benzophenone can cause damage to animals, explains dermatologist Schlossberger. This is also confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO): The filter is considered carcinogenic in animals and “possibly carcinogenic” in humans. However, it has not been scientifically proven to have a carcinogenic effect in humans.

However, just in case, dermatologists recommend not to use old chemical sunscreen from the previous year if it contains octocrylene, but to buy a new one every year.

There are also concerns that some of the chemicals in some sunscreens, particularly endocrine disruptors, could cause cancer in humans.

Aside from whether or not sunscreens are carcinogenic, other potentially harmful ingredients have also come under the spotlight of science in recent years. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has requested more data on several ingredients that enter the body’s bloodstream when sunscreen is used.

Does Wearing Sunscreen Lead to Vitamin D Deficiency?

Claim: “Sunscreen leads to vitamin D deficiency”, say so many users on social networks that many dermatologists explain this myth in videos. For example this dermatologist on TikTok or this one from the USA.

DW fact check: Incorrect.

The consensus among experts is that sunscreen does not cause a vitamin D deficiency. For example, this scientific article states that while sunscreens with a high sun protection factor (SPF) filter out most of the sun’s UVB radiation, UVB wavelengths are the ones that trigger vitamin D production in the skin. “However, clinical studies have never found that daily use of sunscreen leads to vitamin D deficiency. In fact, the dominant studies show that people who use sunscreen daily can still maintain their vitamin D levels.”

Vitamin D is also absorbed with sunscreen on the skin

This study by King’s College in London also came to the conclusion that even if sunscreen with a high sun protection factor was applied correctly, there was no vitamin D deficiency in the subjects. Professor Antony Young, lead author of the study, explains: “Our study, conducted during a week of perfect weather in Tenerife, showed that sunscreens, even when used optimally to prevent sunburn, allow excellent vitamin D synthesis.”

According to Schlossberger, a vitamin D deficiency through the use of sunscreen is not possible because it does not block 100% of UVB rays (see infographic). The remaining percent that would make it through would be enough to maintain vitamin D levels.

Don’t black people and people of color need sunscreen?

Claim: “Black people don’t need sunscreen,” claims an influencer with more than two million followers on TikTok. The video in which he “teaches” his baby that black people don’t need sunscreen has more than 600,000 views.

DW fact check: Incorrect.

This claim is repeatedly tried in the social media – but it is not true. It is true that people with darker skin types can stay in the sun a little longer without sun protection without damaging their skin, explains Uta Schlossberger in a DW interview. However, nobody has complete sun protection. Anyone can get sunburned.

Every skin type needs sun protection

Background: In dermatology, a distinction is made between six different skin types: skin type one means, for example, that a person has very light skin that is particularly sensitive to the sun. Skin type six is ​​meanwhile described as “black skin”, which is highly pigmented and significantly less sensitive. The darker the skin type, the longer a person can stay in the sun without getting burned.

Dermatologist Hope Mitchell explains in an interview with DW: “We know that heavily pigmented skin has a natural sun protection factor of around 13.” An additional sun protection factor of 30 keeps a higher percentage of ultraviolet rays out, she explains further. Also, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, SPF 30 is the minimum that all people should apply regardless of their skin tone.

Can a vegan diet really protect against sunburn?

Claim: Some TikTokers claim that you don’t need to wear sunscreen, including this influencer with almost 30,000 followers. In several videos, she explains that she and her baby don’t use sunscreen because her vegan diet is protective enough.

DW fact check: Incorrect.

Experts vehemently disagree with this statement. “I think that’s very dangerous,” Schlossberger told DW. According to the dermatologist, better nutrition can improve the skin’s repair mechanism, but it does not build up sun protection.

Carrots are said to have a positive effect. For example, the consumer center in South Tyrol writes that beta-carotene contributes “just like other carotenoids, vitamins (especially C and E) and trace elements (especially selenium) to preventing or repairing skin damage caused by UV radiation.” But: “Beta-carotene intake is by no means sufficient as sole sun protection and is not a substitute for sunscreen.” The German Cancer Society also confirms that secondary plant substances can contribute a little to sun protection, but are not recommended as sole protection.

Author: Kathrin Wesolowski, Rachel Baig

