concert #76: moderate @ gasometer | 12/12/2022

an audiovisual experience to dance and enjoy: “moderate” were in the gasometer!

It was my last concert for 2022 and I was really excited – “moderate” in the gasometer sounded like a perfect end to my concert year in advance. So we rushed to the scene early, secured a good spot and waited for the spectacle to begin.

and then at some point it started: the trio “moderate“ Stormed the stage and at the same time an unparalleled light show began. Lots of colors, fog, flashing lights, artistic visuals – moderate went all out and impressed with a perfect symbiosis of music and visual experience.

I used to always be afraid that electronic music would get too boring for me, but what “moderat” brought to the stage was incredible. It was melodic and incredibly driving at the same time, it was a big party and an art installation at the same time, it was a concert but also an interactive experience. it was more than I could have ever imagined. The music went straight through your body and at the same time you were embraced by the sounds. I didn’t even know where to look anymore because everything was so impressive and I didn’t want to stop dancing because it was so nice to be carried along in this collective crowd and their movements.

It’s clear that the hits from Moderat that were scattered throughout the set caused even more euphoria. I didn’t think I could delve so deeply into a matter that I thought wouldn’t affect me that much. “moderate” touched on things, from beginning to end, from beginning to end. This audiovisual experience was so striking, I was so happy that I was able to end my concert year with it.

All in all, nothing to complain about – it was just wonderful!

