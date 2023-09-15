Concert of Cuban Regime Defenders, Buena Fe, Cancelled in Spain

Headline: Buena Fe Concert in Spain Cancelled Due to Controversy

Subtitle: Cuban band faces backlash from activists and sells tickets for future events

Alcalá de Henares, Spain – The much-anticipated concert by Buena Fe, a popular Cuban music group known for their fusion of various genres, has been cancelled. The concert, originally scheduled to take place on September 16 in Alcalá de Henares, was called off due to “issues beyond our organization and will,” according to a statement released by Sala Margarita Xirgu, the venue where the event was supposed to be held.

The announcement of the cancellation was made on the same Facebook post where the concert was initially promoted, with limited comments available. Sala Margarita Xirgu assured disappointed fans that once a new date is available, it will be promptly announced for everyone to enjoy the “best music and values promoted by these artists.”

The Trade Union Confederation of Workers’ Commissions of Alcalá de Henares, which owns the venue, had described Buena Fe as an “undisputed reference in fusion music.” They highlighted the group’s ability to blend trova, pop, pop-rock, and son, while incorporating aspects of Cuban society into their lyrics.

Before its cancellation, tickets for the Buena Fe concert were being sold for 15 euros for the general public and 10 euros for members of the union center. However, the concert faced criticism from several quarters, including Cuban doctor and activist Lucio Enriquez Nodarse, who resides in Spain.

In a Facebook post where he tagged the venue, Nodarse condemned Buena Fe as “the singing voice of a GENOCIDAL DICTATORSHIP.” He accused the band and the venue of being complicit in the human rights abuses carried out by the Cuban regime. Nodarse’s outcry echoed his protests during a previous performance by the group in Madrid, where activists chanted slogans against the dictatorship and were subsequently attacked by supporters of the Cuban regime.

According to independent media outlet Cuba DNA, the pressure from Cuban activists in Spain has led to other concerts by Buena Fe being canceled in various cities. The band has only been able to perform in venues associated with leftist organizations, and even then, they faced near-empty auditoriums.

Buena Fe, undeterred by the controversy, has announced upcoming concerts in Honduras, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. The group plans to perform on September 16, coinciding with the cancelled show in Spain. Despite the setbacks, they remain determined to showcase their music and connect with their audience.

