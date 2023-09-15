Deportivo Cali Secure Crucial Victory to Improve League Standing

Deportivo Cali Secures Third Victory in Colombian League

Deportivo Cali celebrated their third victory in the league on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Atlético Huila on matchday 11. The victory has propelled the team closer to the qualifying zone, giving them hope for a higher position in the league table. However, while the result is positive for the team’s standing, concerns about their overall performance in recent matches continue to trouble fans.

The only goal of the game was scored by young winger Juan José Córdoba, who found the back of the net in the 37th minute. The win places Professor Jaime de la Pava’s team temporarily in 13th place with 12 points, only three points away from the eighth position currently held by Alianza Petrolera.

Notably, Deportivo Cali faced the match without their captain and defender Germán Mera, who had resigned from the club due to threats he received. The team, however, did not accept his resignation, and Mera received support from his teammates and coaching staff.

In the first half, both teams struggled to dominate the game, with the ball frequently changing possession but rarely advancing into dangerous areas. The absence of Teófilo and ‘Chino’ Sandoval was felt by the Cali team, while Atlético Huila’s Brazilian player, Marcos Vinicius, stood out.

However, the Verdiblanco team, led by Córdoba’s efforts, managed to take control of the game after the 15th minute. They began to create chances and put pressure on Atlético Huila, who seemed less formidable than in their previous matches.

Cali came close to scoring early on with a shot from Gianfranco Cabezas, but it was brilliantly saved by Atlético Huila’s goalkeeper, John Figueroa. The victory was sealed for Cali in the 37th minute when Córdoba scored an unstoppable left-footed shot, granting them a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Atlético Huila tried to equalize and came close in the 53rd minute with a free kick from Marcos Vinicius that narrowly missed the target. They had another chance in the 61st minute, but a shot from Alejandro Tobar sailed over the crossbar.

Cali was fortunate when Maicol Sequeda’s left-footed shot struck the post in the 79th minute, preventing Atlético Huila from equalizing. Coach Jaime de la Pava made some substitutions to secure the narrow advantage, successfully defending their lead until the final whistle.

The victory has given Cali a boost in the league table, bringing them closer to the top eight positions. They will face La Equidad in their next match on Tuesday, September 19. Meanwhile, Atlético Huila will take on Águilas, the league leaders, on Saturday, September 16.

