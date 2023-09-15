Home » The challenges of fintech in the country
News

The challenges of fintech in the country

by admin
The challenges of fintech in the country

THE PROGRESS Technological innovations in the financial field have generated a digital transformation process led by fintech, companies that combine technological innovation with the provision of financial services.

This technological phenomenon, focused on the ability to manage financial matters through mobile devices, has given rise to a series of trends and challenges within the payments sector. In a report sent to EL NUEVO SIGLO, Victor Ramirez, Audit partner and fintech industry leader at BDO in Colombia, highlights that the benefits provided by these tools leverage the economy. “The above events are seen as an opportunity to encourage the Colombian economy, which has traditionally focused on primary sector production,” he says.

In that sense, the expert also relates the importance that the country is giving to the fintech sector and what it means for advancing as a nation. “In the case of Colombia, through the National Development Plan, it opens the door for open banking, these factors where fintech are protagonists (technology, education, risk assessment, strengthening information security and strengthening alliances ) will be fundamental to guarantee the financial inclusion to which the country wants to advance.”

From the perspective of BDO in Colombia, primary challenges that the fintech sector faces in the field of cybersecurity are outlined. “Although cybersecurity is a risk to which any entity is exposed, fintechs have a disruptive technology called blockchain, which is defined as decentralized data that makes it difficult for hackers to access the information, since all Information is verified once it is registered,” says the expert.

He also highlights that monitoring to preserve information is key within the sector. “The fintech ecosystem also has intrinsic challenges related to the confidentiality and integrity of data, which is why constant surveillance and implementation of comprehensive security practices is important,” said Ramírez.

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

Eni obtains second license for carbon dioxide storage...

“Meteorology warns”: Lack of visibility and high waves...

HSI Arrests Three Individuals for Conspiracy to Distribute...

In Quibdó and Istmina 450 entrepreneurial women strengthened...

Hunan Experiences Continuing Precipitation, Heavy Rain Expected in...

Do you want to go to the temple...

Venezuela beat Paraguay 1-0 and achieves its first...

The Cracks in the Earth: Groundwater Extraction’s Devastating...

The independents begin to take sides with Camilo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy