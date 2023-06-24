ÖVV women in Graz in the final of the Silver League

The Austrian volleyball team reached the final of the Final Four of the European Silver League in Graz by beating Montenegro 3:1 (21, -23, 23, 14). Your opponent in the final for promotion to the gold league on Sunday (8:15 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) is Estonia, who defeated Portugal 3-1.

The ÖVV men, on the other hand, drew a smooth 0:3 (-19, -19, -19) in the semi-final first leg against Latvia in Styria, which means that in the return game on Wednesday in Jelgava they have their backs to the wall.

