History can be experienced in Enns

The oldest city in Austria now has its own city history museum: Yesterday afternoon, the Museum 1212 Enns in Ennsegg Castle was ceremoniously opened by Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander, Mayor Christian Deleja-Hotko and Gottfried Kneifel, Chairman of the Lauriacum Museum Association. Father Alexander Puchberger gave the blessing from above.

Father Alexander Puchberger blessed the new museum. Image: Wolfgang Simlinger

The permanent exhibition, created by the artist Peter Hans Felzmann based on the concept of the historian Roman Sandgruber, gives an insight into the more than 800 years of Enns town history in eight exhibition rooms.

Original objects are just as much a part of the show as modern presentations and multimedia stations. At the opening, city manager Deleja-Hotko emphasized that Enns had successfully transformed itself from a Roman military settlement to a medieval border town to a modern industrial town. For him, the new museum is the place where the eventful and complex history of the city can be experienced.

After the guests of honor, the people of Enns were also able to get an idea of ​​the new city history museum yesterday, with great enthusiasm. On the opening day, Wiff LaGrange and his team as well as Mr. and Mrs. Lanegger provided the appropriate background music.

Mr. and Mrs. Lanegger ensured a good atmosphere. Image: Municipality/Schlögl

