Home News He falls on his bike and ends up in a river after a five-meter flight: a 26-year-old woman from Pordenone injured
News

He falls on his bike and ends up in a river after a five-meter flight: a 26-year-old woman from Pordenone injured

by admin
He falls on his bike and ends up in a river after a five-meter flight: a 26-year-old woman from Pordenone injured

CLAUT A twenty-six year old from San Giorgio della Richinvelda suffered various traumas and probable fractures by falling with her bicycle along the path that from Casera Casavento (Claut) goes to Forcella Clautana. At the base of the fall, probably, an unexpected obstacle and the lack of readiness in the detachment of the pedals: the young woman fell for about five meters, ending up in the underlying stream.

The excursion companions alerted the Nue112. The Sores alerted the Valcellina mountain and speleological rescue station and the fire brigade.

The teams took off-road vehicles to the Casera and brought first aid to the young woman by applying a collar and waiting for the helicopter rescue that arrived from Suem di Pieve di Cadore.

Stabilized by the ship’s doctor, hoisted on the spot together with the helicopter rescue technician, the cyclist was embarked and hoisted aboard the helicopter before being taken to the hospital in Pordenone. Five rescuers from the Valcellina station intervened.

See also  Encounters and surprises - Giuseppe Rizzo

You may also like

Murder Civitanova Marche, with Emmanuel in his room:...

Violences No Tav, directed by Askatasuna for investigators

The Legambiente Workcamp restarts 30 young people are...

Young Barnabites: “Salvini teach us to pray”

At the “Mardivino”, a trip to Puglia among...

Double murder in Cerignola, the corpses of father...

Naples, the English tourist takes a bath in...

Glide into the woods and tumble down a...

The “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” of the...

Letta’s recipe: youth bonus with inheritance tax

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy