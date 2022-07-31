CLAUT A twenty-six year old from San Giorgio della Richinvelda suffered various traumas and probable fractures by falling with her bicycle along the path that from Casera Casavento (Claut) goes to Forcella Clautana. At the base of the fall, probably, an unexpected obstacle and the lack of readiness in the detachment of the pedals: the young woman fell for about five meters, ending up in the underlying stream.

The excursion companions alerted the Nue112. The Sores alerted the Valcellina mountain and speleological rescue station and the fire brigade.

The teams took off-road vehicles to the Casera and brought first aid to the young woman by applying a collar and waiting for the helicopter rescue that arrived from Suem di Pieve di Cadore.

Stabilized by the ship’s doctor, hoisted on the spot together with the helicopter rescue technician, the cyclist was embarked and hoisted aboard the helicopter before being taken to the hospital in Pordenone. Five rescuers from the Valcellina station intervened.