CONCRETE COLD – The album “The Strains Of Battle” is out

In the middle of the Corona period, a bastard of Death, Doom and Sludge was born with CONCRETE COLD. Founded by ex-Lay Down Rotten, Milking the Goatmachine guitarist Daniel Jakobi, the band was completed by his longtime musical companions Johannes Pitz and Jost Kleinert as well as Dennis Barmbold and Philipp Becker.

After only one year of intensive songwriting, the debut was hammered out in the local Fatknob Studios under the direction of jack-of-all-trades Fernando Hermansa (Knife, Milking the Goatmachine and many more). Immediately after the recordings, CONCRETE COLD were able to get a taste of the live air and came into contact with Supreme Chaos Records.

The band consists of (ex) members of Lay Down Rotten, Milking The Goat Machine, Carnal Ghoul, Demonbreed, Red Stone Chapel and The Great Cold. The album was recorded by Fernando Hermensa (Knife, Milking The Goat Machine etc.).

“The Strains Of Battle” will be released today on July 14th, 2023 via Supreme Chaos Records.

