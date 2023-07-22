YouTube increases price for Premium and Music subscriptions

By Marlene Polywka | Jul 21, 2023 1:07 pm

There is currently a price surge due to the streaming services. After several large providers have already raised their prices, YouTube is now following suit with its premium subscription.

Parent company Google has adjusted the prices for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music – upwards. After the last price increase only affected the family subscription, all tariffs are now involved. As of now, the new prices will only take effect in the USA. But what does that mean for German customers?

Price increase for YouTube Premium and Music

In fact, YouTube is far from the only service to recently raise its prices. Sometimes you can’t save yourself from all the price increases. For example, Sky has just announced a price increase and the introduction of an advertising subscription for its Wow streaming service. Streaming giant Netflix, for example, is throwing its cheap tariff out of the program in many countries in order to push its advertising subscription. RTL+ implemented something similar at the beginning of the year. In the gaming sector, for example, the Game Pass has become more expensive, and Amazon Music and Tidal are now also costing more than they did last year.

In the US, the price increase for YouTube Premium and Music for new customers will take effect immediately. It is still very clear when the change will also apply to existing customers. However, most should already see the new prices in the next billing cycle. Google must provide subscribers with at least 30 days’ prior notice of any such adjustment.

These are the new YouTube Premium prices after the increase

Previously, a subscription to YouTube Music cost US$9.99 (USD) per month in the US (equivalent to €9.99 in Germany). YouTube Premium cost $11.99 per month before the increase. Music now costs USD 10.99 and Premium even USD 13.99 per month. That means a price increase of 10 or almost 17 percent. The YouTube premium annual subscription will cost USD 139.99 instead of USD 119.99, which also means an increase of almost 17 percent.

Anyone who completes their subscription via Apple’s payment system has had to pay more in the past. The price increase also applies to this model: Apple customers now pay USD 18.99 (previously USD 15.99). In percentage terms, this is also the largest increase at almost 19 percent.

These are the new prices in the USA at a glance:

YouTube Premium: $13.99 YouTube Premium Annual Subscription: $139.99 (approximately $11.67 per month) YouTube Music: $10.99

TECHBOOK meint

“If you look at the prices of the competition, YouTube does not stand out in terms of costs with the price increase for its premium offers. In fact, the provider is more on par with the other services. However, it must be mentioned that the streaming quality does not change. This is particularly annoying with YouTube Music, because although customers now have to pay more, they are still not offered hi-fi quality. “- Marlene Polywka, editor

Is YouTube also becoming more expensive in Germany?

So far, the price increase only applies in the USA. When asked, a spokesman for the company told TECHBOOK that the price increase was necessary in order to “continue to offer great service and good functions” to subscribers. However, there was no comment on the plans for Germany.

But one can assume that the price increase for YouTube Premium will also come in this country. Since the US market is one of the most important for YouTube, changes there usually also mean adjustments in almost all other countries. Should this occur, German customers will probably also pay 10.99 or 13.99 euros a month in the future.