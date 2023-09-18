Contrasting portrayals of the Mexican Army: A Tale of Heroes and Heroism

Mexico City.- Two films with contrasting portrayals of the Mexican Army are set to premiere this month, coinciding with the celebration of the country’s Independence. The first film, titled Héroes, directed by Ricardo Arnaiz, aims to evoke a sense of pride among Mexicans by highlighting the story of the Children Heroes. On the other hand, the second film, Heroico, directed by David Zonana, sheds light on the violent training processes endured by cadets in the army.

The divergent reactions leading up to the premieres of these films have been notable. Héroes had a special gala attended by officials at the Chapultepec Castle, while Heroico was labeled by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as part of a smear campaign against the Army.

Zonana’s film is based on the accounts of cadets, former cadets, and deserters from the Military College, who shared their experiences of receiving insults, physical abuse, and even psychological and sexual abuse during their training. This film arrives at a time when the militarization of Mexico is being increasingly questioned.

“I came to empathize a lot with the military. I admire the sense of unity they have, especially since they know they will face numerous challenges externally. They go through many challenging experiences together,” said Fernando Cuautle, the protagonist of Heroico.

In contrast, Héroes focuses on showcasing values such as friendship and portrays the young people who fought against the US army in Chapultepec as a family willing to die for each other rather than abandon their comrades.

According to historian Alfredo Ávila and popularizer Alejandro Rosas, historical films often reinforce official discourses and stereotypes without delving into the complexities of historical events. Ávila argues that films tend to simplify narratives in order to create an enjoyable audience experience, avoiding topics such as economic and political interests.

The portrayal of the Children Heroes as a significant part of Mexican history began in 1947, coinciding with US President Harry S. Truman’s visit to Mexico. Rosas emphasizes the importance of adhering to well-documented historical facts while recognizing the value of presenting historical stories through film.

The premieres of Héroes and Heroico serve as a platform for exploring different perspectives on the Mexican Army and its role in shaping the nation’s history and identity.

