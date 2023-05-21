Controversial defeat of the Institute against the guard San Lorenzo

Institute did not have a good performance. He did not show play or offensive power. He abused inconsequential passes and centers against a well-ordered team in defense: in fact, he is the one with the fewest goals against in the tournament. That’s why The 0-2 defeat against San Lorenzo is not surprising during his visit to the Nuevo Gasómetro, on date 17 of the Professional League. However, despite this context, it is necessary to highlight that he also suffered a controversial decision (to the point that it changed the fate of the game) by referee Nicolás Ramírez, charging a penalty that left many doubts.

The ‘Gloria’ transits irregularly its return to the First Division. It is no longer that team that in the early days showed good football. Their game dropped considerably and they have become a predictable team. In the first half it was all that. Although he started out owning the spaces and the ball, he never controlled the game. Although he had possession, he did not create danger. On the contrary, he resulted in passes to the sides, inconsequential. And San Lorenzo, who played very far back –perhaps too much–, when he got possession of the ball he came more clearly, almost always through the left sector through Malcom Braida –from La Agustina– who always projected himself accurately.

The complement followed the same trend. Until the alleged foul by Fernando Alarcón appeared in the area and changed the game. Ramírez took a very controversial penalty and although it was reviewed by VAR, the referee’s decision was not changed and Vombergar scored 1-0. Thus, with a very rare penalty, he changed the game and the first effect was that Bovaglio’s men became disordered.

In this context, at 40 minutes captain Jorge Carranza gave the final seal to the defeat announced in the Nuevo Gasómetro. The ‘Loco’ made an ugly mistake: ironing a rival in the small area: penalty, red card and Vombergar that made it 2-0.

In the end, it was a defeat for the Institute, which showed very little against Azulgrana. He did not do much to win, but he was handicapped by a penalty that is hard to understand and by an unusual action by his captain. “It was difficult for us to be a deep team. But against San Lorenzo it costs any team that. There is a marked strength of the rival in that sense… The first penalty changed the game, since it was very even until then, “analyzed the red-and-white coach at the end of the game.

On the next date – Monday, May 29 – the Institute will receive Estudiantes from La Plata. You will not be able to count on Carranza and Alarcón, who reached the fifth yellow card. A lot of work is coming for Bovaglio to reverse this situation.