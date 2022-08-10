“The Sandman” officially hit Netflix last weekend and immediately became the platform’s most-streamed series of the week. According to official data, the global viewing hours of the first season have reached 69.48 million hours, ranking first in the first week of August (August 1 to August 7).

Since “Sandman” was only officially released on August 5, it means that the show has accumulated such a huge number of broadcasts in just two days; and according to the evaluation of Rotten Tomatoes, the current freshness is 85%, and the audience comments are as high as 86. %, which is highly praised.

“The Sandman” is adapted from the well-known author Neil Gaiman’s comic book of the same name, which is a famous character of DC. The protagonist “Sandman” is actually “Dream”, one of the seven endless messengers. The story revolves around how he was imprisoned by humans and even corrected his past mistakes after escaping. The overall style combines dark mythology and alternative historical views. The plot of each episode is both coherent and suspenseful at the same time. Especially after the fifth episode, grotesque elements are added, which is particularly fascinating. At present, “The Sandman” has been released on Netflix, and those who are interested may wish to pay attention.