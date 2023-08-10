Home » Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Florida for Court No-Show
Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Florida for Court No-Show

Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Florida for Court No-Show

Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Florida

The controversial rapper Daniel Hernández, famously known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, was arrested on Wednesday night in the state of Florida. According to reports from PageSix media, the urban artist was taken into custody and charged for failing to appear at one of his court appointments in the United States. The information was obtained from state prison records.

However, Tekashi 6ix9ine was released just three hours after his arrest, thanks to paying a bail fee of $2,000. This is not the first time the rapper has faced legal trouble. A few months ago, he was involved in an altercation with several individuals who assaulted him in the restroom of an “LA Fitness” gym located in Los Angeles. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

Recently, Tekashi 6ix9ine had planned to perform in Puerto Rico alongside Dominican artist Yailin “La Más Viral” at the Premios Juventud event presented by Univisión. However, upon landing, he was prevented from appearing on stage due to alleged threats received by the authorities and the venue’s security.

The artist has been making headlines for his controversial relationship with Yailín La Más Viral, who happens to be the ex-wife of Puerto Rican urban exponent Anuel AA. Through their social media accounts, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Anuel AA have engaged in heated exchanges, leading to clashes between their respective fan bases.

In the latest development, Tekashi 6ix9ine once again made headlines by giving an extravagant gift to Yailín. The rapper published a video on social media, showing Yailín disembarking from a private plane in Miami. He then surprises her with a luxurious Rolls-Royce bus. “Go and see if you find someone like me haha, relax Happy Birthday @yailinlamasviralreal, this continues! You lack another tomorrow Welcome to MIAMI bby @neeltpt thanks bruh for finding me the rat so short notice,” he wrote.

Additionally, the artist shared another video where he is seen with Yailín, claiming that she signed a million-dollar contract with a vaporizer brand. In a surprising twist, Tekashi 6ix9ine added that the brand owner also gifted him a Bentley vehicle.

Despite his recurring legal issues, Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to grab attention with his controversial actions.

