Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in the Dominican Republic

Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in the Dominican Republic for Alleged Assault

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, also known as Daniel Hernández, has once again found himself in trouble with the law. On Sunday night, October 15, the 27-year-old artist was arrested in the Dominican Republic after surrendering to authorities voluntarily, according to his lawyer, Andrés Toribio.

Announcing the surrender on social media, Toribio stated, “I make public that my sponsored Daniel Hernández (Tekashi) voluntarily surrendered to the authorities, so we will not believe in any type of illegal action, simulating an alleged raid is not good. Raids lend themselves to a lot…” It remains unclear why Tekashi decided to turn himself in.

Eyewitnesses claim that the Mexican-born rapper was apprehended by Dominican authorities outside his hotel. Many fans gathered outside the scene and witnessed the incident unfold. Tekashi’s arrest comes just days after he was accused by fellow artist Diamond La Mafia of physically attacking two of his producers on October 12. The assault allegedly also involved Yailin La Más Viral, with whom Tekashi is rumored to have a romantic relationship.

During a live Instagram session, Diamond La Mafia revealed, “6ix9ine just arrived at the studio, my studio, and attacked all my producers because I was making a song with Yailin, writing a song for her, and he disrupted (hit) everyone.” He expressed his apologies to Yailin and speculated that Tekashi’s jealousy may have motivated the attack.

In response to the accusations, Yailin La Más Viral took to social media to assure her followers that she was unharmed and had not been subjected to any abuse. However, she did not provide any further details regarding the incident.

This latest arrest adds to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s long list of legal troubles. The rapper has faced multiple charges and convictions throughout his career, including racketeering, firearms offenses, and conspiracy to commit murder. It seems that controversy continues to follow him wherever he goes.

