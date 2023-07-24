Title: Controversy Erupts in India over Christopher Nolan’s Film “Oppenheimer” and Its Depiction of Hinduism

Subtitle: Hindu right-wing groups demand removal of a controversial sex scene involving the sacred Bhagavad Gita scripture

by [Author Name]

[date]

India is no stranger to controversy when it comes to depictions of Hinduism onscreen. Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster film, “Oppenheimer,” has stirred up a heated debate among the Hindu right in the country. The controversy revolves around a sex scene in which the main character, Robert Oppenheimer, played by actor Cillian Murphy, utters a famous phrase from Hinduism’s sacred book, the Bhagavad Gita.

In the film, “Oppenheimer” retells the story of the atomic bomb through the perspective of its creator, Robert Oppenheimer. The disputed scene portrays Murphy’s character engaging in sexual intercourse with his lover, portrayed by Florence Pugh. Pugh interrupts the act to pick up a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, asking Murphy to read from it. As they resume the sexual encounter, Murphy’s character recites the line, “Now I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds,” which is one of the most iconic quotes from the religious text.

This particular scene has outraged certain right-wing groups, with a prominent politician from India’s Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denouncing the film as a “disturbing attack on Hinduism.” The BJP politician further accused the film of being part of a larger conspiracy to undermine Hinduism.

India’s Information Commissioner, Uday Mahurkar, took to social media to express his condemnation of the scene. In an announcement posted on Twitter, Mahurkar labeled the scene as a direct assault on the religious beliefs of the country’s billion Hindus. He urged the filmmakers to remove the scene, arguing that it would demonstrate sensitivity towards Hindu sentiments and foster goodwill among the Hindu community.

Despite the controversy, “Oppenheimer” has been well-received by audiences across most of India. In fact, the film enjoyed a successful opening weekend, grossing over $3 million. By comparison, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” only managed to earn slightly over $1 million on the same weekend. The film has been granted a U/A (parental guidance) rating by the Indian film board, allowing children under 12 to watch it with adult supervision. As of now, there are no bans on the film in any Indian states or union territories.

This is not the first time that the Hindu right-wing has voiced its objections over the portrayal of Hinduism in movies, TV shows, or advertisements. Recent instances include the backlash against Netflix for a scene in the series “A Suitable Boy,” which depicted a Hindu woman and a Muslim man kissing in a Hindu temple. Additionally, an Indian jewelry brand, Tanishq, faced criticism and withdrew an advertisement featuring an interfaith couple.

Film analysts and critics point to a growing trend in some Indian films, with narratives that support nationalism and perpetuate Islamophobia gaining popularity among certain sections of society, including BJP supporters. Examples of such films include “The Kashmir Files,” directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which polarized India due to its depiction of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s. Similarly, “The Kerala Story” faced criticism for allegedly being a propaganda film that demonized Muslims.

In preparation for his role, Cillian Murphy, who plays Oppenheimer in the film, reportedly read the Bhagavad Gita and found it to be a beautiful and inspiring text. Robert Oppenheimer himself was known for his interest in Hinduism and even learned several languages, including Sanskrit. In a famous interview after the Trinity bomb test, Oppenheimer reflected on the profound impact of the atomic bomb, quoting a line from the Bhagavad Gita: “Now, I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” This line is recurrently used in “Oppenheimer,” even during the controversial sex scene.

The controversy surrounding “Oppenheimer” highlights the delicate balance between creative freedom and religious sensitivity when it comes to depicting sacred texts onscreen. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the demands of the Hindu right-wing will result in any alterations to the film’s content or impact its reception among the wider Indian audience.

[Include a relevant image to accompany the article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

