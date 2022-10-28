Source title: Oxygen beauty Li Yufen Tia Lee sings well, and her tenacity helps her dreams come true

There is such a special existence in the twelve constellations. They have dreams in mind, are not afraid of hardships and failures, are good at summarizing their experience, and finally change perfectly. It is Taurus. The well-known oxygen beauty Li Yufen Tia Lee is also such a typical Taurus “physique”. Li Yufen Tia Lee, who has debuted for 16 years, has gained a lot in both the entertainment industry and music, and has won the love of fans and audiences with her own efforts. . Tia Lee is gentle, silent and reserved, so that people often ignore her existence. But in fact, Li Yufen Tia Lee is very powerful. Before the goal is achieved, Li Yufen Tia Lee likes to bury her head and keep working hard. Even if she encounters failures and setbacks, she will not easily bow her head and admit defeat. In terms of film and television, Tia Lee continues to improve her acting skills. It can be seen from the adaptation of the popular online novel of the same name “The Most Perfect Girl” that Tia Lee has changed her previous image of a good girl next door and played Ye Xin, the heroine who is a top student in criminal psychology. In order to restore the role, she worked hard , constantly trying to figure out the psychology of the characters, especially doing research on psychology in his spare time, and finally showed a wonderful performance in the movie, which was well received by fans. See also War in Ukraine, fashion is asking for extraordinary layoffs At the same time, Li Yufen Tia Lee’s attitude towards music is the same as before. The single “I’m Not Good Enough”, written by Wu Kequn, composed and produced, and sung by Li Yufen Tia Lee, perfectly presents Li Yufen Tia Lee’s musical strength. During the singing, Tia Lee used her unique timbre and gentle voice to sing out her self-confessed imperfect and contradictory feelings, and had a space-to-air dialogue with music fans. Once it was released, it was well received by music fans. In addition to her hard work in her acting career, Tia Lee also has strict requirements on herself in life, insisting on healthy diet, active exercise, skin care and hair care for ten years. Li Yufen Tia Lee once said in an interview, “I think the pursuit of perfection is sometimes the beginning of imperfection, so I think people only need to set a lot of things as a goal, and constantly revise it and experience it in the process. It’s perfect”, really a typical Taurus girl. The tough Taurus is usually unwilling to be mediocre, and will not rely on other people’s “saving”, but will choose to achieve their goals through their own efforts. It is not difficult to see that Li Yufen Tia Lee’s all-round development has brought her more opportunities, but it is precisely because of Li Yufen Tia Lee’s brave, strong and unyielding character that she can continue to surpass herself along the way and rely on her own. Work hard to win applause and honor.

There is such a special existence in the twelve constellations. They have dreams in mind, are not afraid of hardships and failures, are good at summarizing their experience, and finally change perfectly. It is Taurus. The well-known oxygen beauty Li Yufen Tia Lee is also such a typical Taurus “physique”. Li Yufen Tia Lee, who has debuted for 16 years, has gained a lot in both the entertainment industry and music, and has won the love of fans and audiences with her own efforts. .

Tia Lee is gentle, silent and reserved, so that people often ignore her existence. But in fact, Li Yufen Tia Lee is very powerful. Before the goal is achieved, Li Yufen Tia Lee likes to bury her head and keep working hard. Even if she encounters failures and setbacks, she will not easily bow her head and admit defeat.

In terms of film and television, Tia Lee continues to improve her acting skills. It can be seen from the film adaptation of the popular online novel of the same name “The Most Perfect Girl” that Tia Lee has changed her previous image of a good girl next door and played Ye Xin, the heroine who is a top student in criminal psychology. In order to restore her role, she worked hard , constantly trying to figure out the psychology of the characters, especially doing research on psychology in his spare time, and finally showed a wonderful performance in the movie, which was well received by fans.

At the same time, Li Yufen Tia Lee’s attitude towards music is the same as before. The single “I’m Not Good Enough”, written by Wu Kequn, composed and produced, and sung by Li Yufen Tia Lee, perfectly presents Li Yufen Tia Lee’s musical strength. During the singing, Tia Lee used her unique timbre and gentle voice to sing out the contradictory feelings she admits to being imperfect, and had a space-to-air dialogue with music fans. Once it was released, it was well received by music fans.

In addition to her hard work in her acting career, Tia Lee also has strict requirements on herself in life, insisting on healthy diet, active exercise, skin care and hair care for ten years. Li Yufen Tia Lee once said in an interview, “I think the pursuit of perfection is sometimes the beginning of imperfection, so I think people only need to set a lot of things as a goal, and constantly revise it and experience it in the process. It’s perfect”, really a typical Taurus girl.

The tough Taurus is usually unwilling to be mediocre, and will not rely on other people’s “saving”, but will choose to achieve their goals through their own efforts. It is not difficult to see that Li Yufen Tia Lee’s all-round development has brought her more opportunities, but it is precisely because of Li Yufen Tia Lee’s brave, strong and unyielding character that she can continue to surpass herself along the way and rely on her own. Work hard to win applause and honor.