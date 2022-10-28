Home Technology Fitbit Versa 4 & Sense 2 smartwatches addicted to fitness | Can you track your exercise performance efficiently? | Smart Watch Information
Fitbit Versa 4 & Sense 2 smartwatches addicted to fitness | Can you track your exercise performance efficiently?

Fitbit Versa 4 & Sense 2 smartwatches addicted to fitness | Can you track your exercise performance efficiently?

Google acquired Fitbit earlier, so it has become Google’s biological son! What I’m sharing with you today is Fitbit Versa 4 & Fitbit Sense 2, the two first smartwatches built in google app, there are many Google function channels, Google Wallet, Google Map, etc. will also be launched in 2023. In the future, as long as you have a watch in hand, you can do a lot. Besides, what functions do these two mobile phones have? Xiao se took a left-hand video with Catherine to share with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa2fmJsAYJs

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch

  • Built-in GPS
  • 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • Heart rate zone changes are notified
  • Track more than 40 sports modes: muscle training, HIIT, running, SUP (Stand up paddle), swimming, etc.
  • Plan your exercise based on your physical condition
  • The first smart watch built in Google App, Google Wallet will be launched first on 16/11, and Google Map will be launched at the end of the year

Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch

  • manage stress
  • With cEDA continuous electrodermal activity sensor, it can identify the effects of stress, excitement, caffeine, etc., and can separate stress trigger factors
  • Sleeping Profile function, understand sleep patterns through 10 key sleep indicators, compare with 6 sleep animals, and scare you as a side animal, so as to help adjust rest

