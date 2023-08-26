Controversy Surrounding Lenier’s Concert in Las Vegas Despite Recent Cuba Trip

Lenier Table Ignites Las Vegas with Powerful Concert Despite Controversy Surrounding Recent Trip to Cuba

Lenier Table, the Cuban singer, set the stage ablaze with his captivating performance in Las Vegas on Friday, proving that the recent controversy surrounding his trip to Cuba during the Santa María Music Fest did not dampen his popularity among the city’s audience.

Taking to Instagram, Lenier shared a video of the concert, expressing gratitude to both the local and global audience. Addressing his fans as “the rooster of Cuba,” Lenier displayed his deep appreciation for their unwavering support.

In the footage, the singer can be seen standing on stage, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd, capturing the momentous event. Lenier requested the audience to create “a noise that is heard throughout the world,” an appeal that was readily met by an enormous uproar of applause.

Unabashedly proud of his talent, Lenier confidently declared, “You know what I like, that I am the Cuban artist who composes the most beautiful songs in the entire world.” He then delved into his hit track, “How do I pay you,” with the crowd joining in unison, singing along to every word.

However, Lenier’s recent visit to Cuba, which he claimed was to see his ailing grandfather, sparked widespread criticism, especially from the Cuban exile community in Miami, as well as from fellow artists and influencers.

Undeterred by the backlash, Lenier staunchly defended himself against these accusations. In a bold statement, he even challenged his critics, pointing out that “there are more communists in Miami than in Cuba.” Expressing his desire to distance himself from political discussions, the artist opted to focus solely on his music.

Unfortunately, Lenier’s trip alongside Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Más Viral has already led to repercussions. The mayor of Hialeah announced that the singer will not be invited to participate in any future events, in light of the controversy surrounding his recent travels.

Despite this setback, Lenier’s concert in Las Vegas proved that his musical prowess and connection with his audience remain unbreakable. Fans from all walks of life rallied together to witness an electrifying performance, demonstrating the power of music to unite individuals beyond borders and controversies.

