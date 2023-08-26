Injury Challenges and MLB Free Agency: Shohei Ohtani’s New Perspective

Torn elbow ligaments and the likely need for Tommy John surgery are expected to give Shohei Ohtani a different perspective on MLB teams when he hits free agency. The injury has put a dampener on the speculation surrounding Ohtani’s potential contract value, with one business writer previously suggesting it could have been around $70 million per year, possibly even exceeding $700 million over ten years. However, the ligament tear has led to doubts about his ability to continue as a two-way player, which was considered the most enticing aspect of his game. Teams may now only be willing to pay for his batting skills, as there is uncertainty about whether he will be able to return to pitching form after potential surgery.

While few pitchers have successfully returned and performed at a high level after Tommy John surgery, Ohtani will now have the opportunity to discover which teams are truly willing to fight for him and offer him a chance to pitch again. Despite the injury setback, Ohtani has expressed his intention to continue playing as a designated hitter and his determination to return to the mound. The business side of baseball may advise teams to bid lower due to the uncertainty surrounding his recovery, as no one typically pays full price for a defective product. However, there may still be some individuals who romanticize the situation and are willing to take the risk on Ohtani by offering him the contract he deserved before the injury. Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether any team will take that gamble, but if given the opportunity, the author would personally take the risk and go all-in on Ohtani’s potential recovery.